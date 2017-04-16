More Politics News

April 16, 2017

Mayor: More Chicago buildings join energy efficiency program

CHICAGO

City officials say 76 buildings representing over 50 million square feet of space are now a part of Chicago's energy efficiency program

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced this week that 14 new buildings have joined the Retrofit Chicago Energy Challenge for a total of 76. Officials say it's among the largest voluntary programs of its kind nationwide.

Emanuel says the increased participation sends a "clear signal" that Chicago is a leader in sustainability.

The program is a partnership between the city and environmental groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The newest participants include a house of worship and affordable housing properties run by the Chicago Housing Authority.

Through 2015, officials estimate participants saved 90 million kilowatt-hours per year, which represents 70,000 metric tons in avoided greenhouse gas emissions.

