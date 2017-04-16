More Politics News

April 16, 2017 12:10 PM

Hundreds march against far-right French presidential hopeful

The Associated Press
PARIS

Hundreds of demonstrators in France have marched to protest far-right National Front leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, saying that basic freedoms would disappear if she were elected.

Some protesters threw firebombs at police who responded with tear gas in small skirmishes during Sunday's march from suburban Aubervilliers to Paris, near where Le Pen holds a rally Monday.

Fernanda Marrucchelli said Le Pen's anti-immigration party "is fighting our essential freedoms, our rights, no matter if we are French or immigrant."

Anti-racism activist Omar Slauti said the fight against Le Pen should be in the streets, not the ballot box, denouncing the "extreme-right populism" that has spread around Europe.

Le Pen is one of the top contenders in France first-round presidential vote on April 23. A presidential runoff is being held May 7.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos