More Politics News

April 16, 2017 12:04 PM

Prosecutor: Oklahoma officers justified in fatal shooting

The Associated Press
ANADARKO, Okla.

Two Oklahoma police officers have been found to have been justified when they fatally shot a man in February.

Prosecutor Jason Hicks says Anadarko officers Eric Harlan and James Coker have been cleared in the Feb. 8 shooting of Henry James Hunter.

Hicks said an investigation revealed Hunter was approaching the officers with a knife in his hand and was shot three times by Harlan when he ignored an order to stop, and instead lunged toward the officers.

Harlan and Coker were investigating a disturbance call when they encountered Hunter and Hicks says the officers were aware that Hunter had assaulted law enforcement officers in the past.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos