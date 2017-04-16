More Politics News

April 16, 2017 12:00 PM

Local liquor law causes problem for cafe selling daiquiris

The Associated Press
SUMMIT, Miss.

A Louisiana couple is trying to open a restaurant selling daiquiris in rural Mississippi, but they have hit a snag with liquor laws.

The Enterprise-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2p3Qp0e) the couple didn't know until after opening for business that a Pike County ordinance requires them to be declared a resort area to sell liquor outside a city.

Theresa Brazile and Karl Perkins say they will ask county supervisors to grant resort status to Big Easy Poboys & Daquiris.

Brazile said they complied with Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control regulations, but no one mentioned the county ordinance.

The restaurant has plate lunches, po'boys and muffulettas. Three daiquiri machines stand empty, but the restaurant serves tea, soft drinks and beer.

Beer is not regulated by the resort rule.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos