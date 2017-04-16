More Politics News

April 16, 2017 11:43 AM

Idaho conservation group files complaint against waste pit

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

An Idaho conservation group has filed a complaint to several state agencies asking officials to inspect a wastewater pit used by a Nampa cheese-making plant.

The Idaho Statesman (http://bit.ly/2oACewp ) reports that the Idaho Conservation League has raised concerns that Sorrento Lactalis may be violating the state's waste-disposal and groundwater-protection regulations.

The pit is currently being used to feed cattle.

Idaho Conservation League Program Director Justin Hayes says the liquids deposited in the pit are exposed year round and the pit is likely serving a "petri dish" than a storage area for cattle feed.

A spokesman for the company did not return a request for comment.

Officials with the Idaho Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environmental Quality say they plan on investigating the group's complaint.

