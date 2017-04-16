NY approves $32 million for water system projects

A state agency has approved more than $32 million in grants and interest-free loans for drinking water and wastewater projects across New York state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state's Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved funds for one drinking water project and six wastewater projects in upstate New York.
The Democratic governor says that includes nearly $5 million in grants awarded last summer through the 2015 Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.
The largest projects approved Friday include $11 million for a Poughkeepsie wastewater project and $5 million for a combined sewer overflow control project in Utica.
