April 16, 2017 11:25 AM

Mold discovered again in same South Carolina courthouse

The Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Officials say mold has once again been discovered in the Spartanburg County courthouse, forcing more office closures and relocations.

Clerk of Court Hope Blackley tells the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg in an email (http://bit.ly/2oDCoF7) that an air quality report found five areas in the courthouse had elevated levels of mold and mold spores that can cause nasal, eye and skin irritations.

The 60-year-old courthouse was closed at times last year because of mold.

The Spartanburg County Council is considering a new judicial center and city-county government complex that would cost almost $217 million. Officials say it's needed in part because of persistent mold problems.

