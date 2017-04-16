More Politics News

April 16, 2017 11:20 AM

Man critically wounded when shot by Oklahoma police officer

The Associated Press
FOYIL, Okla.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is hospitalized in critical condition after being was shot by deputies in northeastern Oklahoma.

The OSBI says deputies were called to a home in Foyil Saturday night because of a domestic disturbance and found 42-year-old Shane Alexander Tresner outside the home and armed with a bow and arrow.

The agency says three deputies opened fire and struck Tresner several times after he refused to drop the weapon. The names of the deputies have not been released.

The OSBI said Sunday that Tresner remained hospitalized in Tulsa in critical condition.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office asked the OSBI to investigate and the agency will provide a report to the district attorney to determine if the shooting was justified.

