Omaha man patches hundreds of potholes alone

An Omaha man is taking road repair into his own hands by patching hundreds of potholes near his home over the past several years.
Steve Robinson, 62, lives on a street that, like others in the area, is not paved with concrete and makes the driving surface very rough.
Robinson estimated that by summer's end he will have spent $10,000 on 10 tons of pothole patch, the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2nNrbmz ) reported.
"I contend that the road in front of my house would largely be impassable if no one filled these potholes," he said. "What bothers me, quite frankly, is if they're not filling potholes because we don't have standard roads, why did they annex us in the first place? For 20 years, while I lived on the street, they were filling them."
The streets are part of an estimated 300 lane miles in Omaha that weren't built to city code, which the city stops maintaining once those roads become too worn down.
Robinson said he would prefer that City of Omaha crews fill the potholes.
"I'd be more than happy if they at least did minimal maintenance," he said. "When we moved in here 24 years ago, all I had to do was call Public Works about a pothole and they'd be out here the next day. For a guy from the East Coast, that was amazing."
Mayor Jean Stothert said at a mayoral debate Tuesday that she plans to formalize a city ordinance to pay for at least half the cost of street pavement.
Comments