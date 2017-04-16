More Politics News

April 16, 2017 10:53 AM

Hawaii legislative tourism leaders discuss vacation rentals

By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
HONOLULU

The chairmen of Hawaii's House and Senate tourism committees expect to meet in the upcoming week to resolve differences over vacation rental tax bills that have passed their respective chambers.

Both bills would enable websites like Airbnb to collect state taxes on behalf of people renting rooms and homes.

Short-term rental operators are already required to pay general excise taxes and transient accommodations taxes under current law.

But supporters say the legislation could help the state collect $100 million in taxes that are not currently being paid.

The issue is contentious in part because so many vacation rentals are operated in violation of county law.

This is particularly prevalent on Oahu, where the county has not authorized any new short-term rentals since the late 1980s.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos