April 16, 2017 10:18 AM

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks gets new director

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

The Montana Senate has confirmed Martha Williams as the next director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Williams cleared Senate confirmation on a 47-3 vote this past week.

The Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2ocTh6H ) that the attorney and former university professor has been acting director for about two months after her nomination by Gov. Steve Bullock.

Williams, who formerly worked at FWP as an attorney, says she's honored and excited to lead the agency.

She says there are challenges ahead, but she's looking forward to taking them on.

