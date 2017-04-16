More Politics News

April 16, 2017 8:43 AM

Scott-proposed merger passes House panel

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A proposed merger of Vermont's information technology operations under the umbrella of a newly-formed Agency of Digital Services will go into effect after a house panel granted its approval.

This would mark the first of Republican Gov. Phil Scott's executive orders on proposed mergers to pass the Democrat-controlled legislature.

The first two proposals, a merger of the state's liquor control and lottery departments and the assimilation of the labor department into the Agency of Commerce were denied by lawmakers.

The executive order will go into effect next week.

