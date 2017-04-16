More Politics News

April 16, 2017 8:12 AM

'North Woods Law' cast at annual Fish and Game event

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Participants at the "Discover WILD New Hampshire Day" this year can meet the cast of "North Woods Law," a TV show that focuses on the jobs of conservation officers.

The event exploring the state's wildlife resources is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the department headquarters in Concord. There will be exhibits by 60-plus outdoor and conservation organizations, plus live animals. Participants can try their hand at archery, casting, fly-tying and shooting at an air rifle range.

The Animal Planet cable network aired "North Woods Law: New Hampshire." An earlier version of the show focused on the Maine Warden Service and ran for four years.

