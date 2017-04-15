Nevada secretary of state alleges voter fraud, blames DMV

Nevada's secretary of state has launched a voter fraud investigation, claiming the Department of Motor Vehicles may have inadvertently added a number of people to the voter rolls who were not citizens in the last presidential election.
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske made the announcement in a letter Friday evening to the state DMV director, Terri Albertson.
Albertson hit back Saturday.
In a response letter to Cegavske, Albertson said the secretary's letter was a complete surprise because Cegavske and her office reviewed, contributed to and approved the processes in question.
Cegavske said her office "received verifiable evidence of potential illegal votes cast."
The secretary hasn't said which county or counties the evidence came from and how many votes it implicates.
