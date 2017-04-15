North Dakota Legislature to miss goal of 70-day session

The North Dakota Legislature will miss its goal of finishing work in 70 days.
Monday is Day 69. The House and Senate still have some 60 bills to finish, including most all major spending measures and about two dozen policy bills that are still embroiled in conference committee negotiations.
While some policy-related measures may be close to agreement between House and Senate negotiators, there remains sharp differences on the finals details of spending bills as lawmakers struggle to work out final details amid slumping state tax collections.
The North Dakota Constitution limits the Legislature to 80 days of meetings every two years.
Comments