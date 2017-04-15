More Politics News

April 15, 2017 5:31 PM

Protesters in Texas seek release of Trump tax returns

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied in Texas as part of a nationwide effort calling on GOP President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Protesters gathered Saturday in Austin outside the Texas Capitol as part of what was dubbed the Tax March in nearly 150 cities.

Some of the hundreds of marchers in Austin held signs with captions including: "What Are Your Hiding Mr. President?" and "We The People Want Wo See Trump's Taxes."

A similar demonstration in downtown Houston also attracted hundreds of protesters.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston was on hand to voice support for the marchers, saying: "We will not be run and ruled by kings."

Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file their returns.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos