April 15, 2017 4:53 PM

Pence meets with Alaska governor ahead of Asia trip

By KEN THOMAS Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker during a refueling stop on an upcoming 10-day trip to the Asia-Pacific.

The governor, Alaska first lady Donna Walker and Air Force Lt. General Ken Wilsbach greeted Pence and his wife, Karen, at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Pence then met with the governor at the executive terminal to discuss key issues for the state.

Walker discussed with Pence the plans to bring F-35 fighter jet squadrons to Alaska.

Pence is traveling to South Korea at the start of a 10-day trip that will also include stops in Japan, Indonesia and Australia.

