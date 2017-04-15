More Politics News

April 15, 2017 4:49 PM

Prosecutors seek reversal of Charles City man's conviction

The Associated Press
CHARLES CITY, Iowa

State prosecutors have taken the rare step of asking the Iowa Supreme Court to reverse the conviction of a man sentenced last year to up to 10 years for sexually abusing a teenage boy.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2pn1Xse ) that Iowa Attorney General's Office says in a new filing that Doug Lindaman, of Charles City, was allowed to represent himself at his trial without knowingly waiving his right to have an attorney.

Lindaman was convicted of sexual abuse after being accused of performing a sex act in 2011 on a 17-year-old boy without the boy's consent. Lindaman, a former attorney, was running for a school board spot at the time of his 2015 arrest.

An appeal by Lindaman says he didn't have criminal law experience.

If granted, the case would be sent back to Floyd County District Court to be retried or dismissed.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos