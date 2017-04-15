Colorado authorities investigate deaths in home

The Boulder County Sheriff's Department is investigating the deaths of at least two people at a rural Colorado home.
Authorities have released few details.
The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2nPhfZz ) that deputies conducting a welfare check Saturday morning found two bodies in the house southwest of the city of Boulder.
Cmdr. Mike Wagner said deputies were called to check on the residence by a person associated with the house who had not seen its occupants in several days.
The home is set about 100 feet back from the road in a wooded area. There are no immediate neighboring homes within view of the home.
