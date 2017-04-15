More Politics News

April 15, 2017 2:39 PM

Colorado authorities investigate deaths in home

The Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Department is investigating the deaths of at least two people at a rural Colorado home.

Authorities have released few details.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2nPhfZz ) that deputies conducting a welfare check Saturday morning found two bodies in the house southwest of the city of Boulder.

Cmdr. Mike Wagner said deputies were called to check on the residence by a person associated with the house who had not seen its occupants in several days.

The home is set about 100 feet back from the road in a wooded area. There are no immediate neighboring homes within view of the home.

