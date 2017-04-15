Lexington officers punished for traffic accidents

Two Lexington police officers are being punished for causing traffic accidents while on duty.
The Urban County Council ordered Officer Nathan Barks' to give up his police cruiser for two weeks and Officer Roman Sorrell received a 20-hour suspension without pay.
The Herald-Leader reports (bit.ly/2pnbEHd) Barks has been involved in three recent at-fault collisions, two of them in December and a third in February. In one of the incidents, he backed into a utility pole and hit a guardrail in another.
Sorrell was involved in a February crash at an intersection that sent the driver of a Toyota Prius to the hospital. Both cars were severely damaged.
Lexington Police Commander Guy Greene told the council Thursday that both Barks and Sorrell have agreed to their respective suspensions.
