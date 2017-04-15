Shoshones sue fed government over joint tribal funding

The Shoshone Business Council has filed a lawsuit over federal funds possibly being restored to the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
The Riverton Ranger reports (http://bit.ly/2pDig3A ) that at the same time, the Shoshone filed a motion this seeking to join the Northern Arapaho's separate lawsuit against the federal government as a plaintiff. The Shoshone contend that that their interests are likely to be affected by any settlement in the Northern Arapaho lawsuit.
The two tribes on the Wind River Indian Reservation have been feuding over administration of the reservation since the Northern Arapaho pulled out of the Joint Business Council in 2014.
Both tribes have separately applied for self-determination funds to unilaterally continue programs that had been administered through the Joint Business County.
Comments