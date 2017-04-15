More Politics News

April 15, 2017 2:06 PM

Knife-wielding man shot and killed by Mandan police officer

The Associated Press
MANDAN, N.D.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man wielding a knife was shot and killed by a Mandan officer.

The incident happened Friday afternoon after police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Police say the man was shot after he refused to drop the knife and made an aggressive move toward one of the officers. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three responding officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. No further information was available.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos