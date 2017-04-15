The Latest: Protesters question Trump withholding tax forms

The Latest on North Carolina rallies calling on President Donald Trump to release copies of his income tax returns (all times local):
2 p.m.
Protesters in North Carolina are calling on President Donald Trump to continue a four-decade presidential tradition and release his income tax returns.
About 200 people attended a demonstration in a downtown Raleigh plaza between the state history and natural sciences museums. Others were planned in Charlotte and Mooresville, where Trump has a golf course bearing his name.
Protesters in Raleigh said they believed Trump's refusal to release his tax returns was a worrying sign.
Retired teacher Mike Mannshardt of Pittsboro says he believes the documents may show that Trump is indebted and beholden to Russian or other unfriendly foreign interests.
Registered nurse Pam Craig of Greensboro says Trump's returns may show he has paid little or nothing to run the government he now heads.
___
4:15 a.m.
Tax Day marches are scheduled in three North Carolina cities to protest President Donald Trump refusing to release his tax returns.
Marches are planned Saturday in Raleigh, Charlotte and Mooresville on the day Americans normally must complete their annual tax returns. The deadline this year is extended to Tuesday.
Protest organizers are demanding that Donald Trump release his tax returns and urging lawmakers to pass laws requiring presidential candidates to release them. They note that Trump is the first president in four decades who has refused to make his tax returns public, meaning there is no transparency into the sources of his income, debts and how much he's paid in taxes.
More than 100 similar marches are scheduled across the country on Saturday.
