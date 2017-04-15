More Politics News

April 15, 2017 1:31 PM

Indiana counties purging inactive voters from rolls

The Associated Press
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

Indiana counties have purged their voter registration rolls of people who haven't cast ballots since 2014.

The Indiana Election Commission set a March 10 deadline for counties to remove inactive voters, and several purged their rolls by at least 10 percent.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune Star reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2pD69U8 ) that Parke County got rid of nearly 2,200 registered voters, or nearly 20 percent of its total.

Parke County Clerk Stacie Jeffries says she missed the state's deadline by a week but got the job done. A Republican Party caucus appointed her to the post after the previous clerk left office Jan. 18.

Vigo and Vermillion counties also shed more than 10 percent of their registered voters.

The General Assembly adopted the mandatory voter roll purges in 2014.

