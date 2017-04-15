More Politics News

April 15, 2017 1:18 PM

Direct wine sales, beer machines among host of alcohol bills

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut lawmakers must decide the fate of a host of bills that could mean big changes to the state's liquor laws.

Finance committee members will hear testimony Monday about allowing consumers to purchase wine from out-of-state retailers. They're currently allowed to make purchases from out-of-state wineries.

The National Association of Wine Retailers supports the bill, saying customers want wines they can't find at their local stores. But the Wine and Spirts Wholesalers of Connecticut says there's plenty of selection in the state and the bill upends an 80 year system.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy still wants to change a decades-old system that sets minimum pricing for wine and spirits. And it's now up to the Senate to decide whether to legalize machines that automatically dispense beer and wine.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos