April 15, 2017 12:35 PM

Coast Guard looking for Maui water polo players, surfers

The Associated Press
WAILUKU, Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard is focusing its recruiting efforts on Maui.

The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2pj6yfc) Lt. Dylan McCall of Paia is leading a campaign to recruit residents from his home island before expanding the program nationwide.

He is specifically targeting water polo players, surfers and others who spend much of their time in the water.

The Coast Guard has been setting up booths at surf contests and other events on the island to hand out promotional gear and help people apply.

McCall says those who sign up could start jumping out of helicopters and become a rescue swimmer within six months.

