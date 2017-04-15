More Politics News

April 15, 2017 12:06 PM

Kauai protesters accuse police of misconduct

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Kauai Police Department Chief Darryl Perry says body camera footage of a recent protest that broke out over a sacred Hawaiian burial site and resulted in multiple arrests shows officers acted appropriately.

Some of those who attended the April 4 protest to protect the site from desecration in Wainiha accused officers of misconduct and said the arrests were unwarranted. According to police, four men had been blocking entrance to the private property and were arrested for trespassing.

Perry says he's confident the department's footage of the incident shows officers handled themselves professionally.

He says the protest is one of several instances where officers' body cameras have helped clear them of misconduct allegations.

Kauai's police force is the state's only police department to have widely adopted the use of body cameras.

