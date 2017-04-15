More Politics News

April 15, 2017 11:58 AM

North Dakota city aims to prompt commercial development

The Associated Press
MANDAN, N.D.

A North Dakota city is looking to implement new projects to prompt commercial development.

Mandan officials say they see retail opportunity near the Family Wellness Center and the upcoming Mandan Sports Complex.

The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2nFoUs3) reports that over the past five years, southeast Mandan has accounted for 50 percent of the city's growth.

The city says commercial development is essential to increase sales tax revenue and buy down property taxes.

The city's downtown area has a 10 percent to 11 percent vacancy rate, and a large portion of the rate comes from a former grocery store and pharmacy. The city is conducting an architectural study on the buildings to determine their best potential use.

