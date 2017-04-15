More Politics News

April 15, 2017

Landowner appeals landfill denial by Amite County officials

The Associated Press
LIBERTY, Miss.

A southwest Mississippi landowner is appealing an Amite County decision denying him permission to build a landfill.

The Enterprise-Journal (http://bit.ly/2pBE93f) reports that landowner Don Alford filed the appeal Wednesday in Amite County Circuit Court.

County supervisors voted 5-0 on April 3 to reject an amendment to the county's solid waste plan that would have allowed a 195-acre landfill.

The appeal says supervisors didn't discuss the issue after a public hearing or give any reasons for their decision, describing it as "arbitrary and capricious."

Alford's lawyer also states that the landowner faced unfair conditions in his presentation to supervisors, saying a hostile crowd interrupted or drowned out presenters, that proponents only got 20 minutes to present their case, and that the opposition's lawyer benefited from a louder microphone than proponents.

