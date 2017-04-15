AmeriCorps workers clean up Indian mounds at Winterville

A group of AmeriCorps workers is cleaning up Indian mounds at a site in the Mississippi Delta.
The National Civilian Community Corps team arrived at the Winterville Mounds north of Greenville on April 1 and will work there through Wednesday.
Vicksburg-based team leader Colleen Roach tells the Delta Democrat-Times (http://bit.ly/2pBfqfl) that the eight workers are removing vegetation, trying to control erosion, and enhancing storage at the site's museum. Workers are trying to restore the mounds to how they looked before European contact.
Team member Ashley Smith says it's only the second time in 10 years that vegetation has been cleared from the mounds.
The 42-acre site features 12 mounds and two large plazas.
