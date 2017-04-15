More Politics News

'Detroit Lady' is newest addition to New Orleans police unit

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

The Mounted Unit of the New Orleans Police Department has a new addition — named in honor of a company in Detroit.

The public this past week got a first look at the 75-pound filly that was born April 9.

Her name: Detroit Lady.

The department says in a news release it's a way of showing appreciation to Strategic Staffing Solutions — a Detroit-based company that made a donation to the mounted unit.

The company has a branch office in New Orleans and helps the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation in police recruiting efforts.

