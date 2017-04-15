More Politics News

April 15, 2017 8:47 AM

Bill would require parental consent for non-academic surveys

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A Republican-backed proposal in the Legislature would require parental consent before elementary, middle and high school students can take "non-academic" surveys.

The bill has passed the Senate and House lawmakers will be working on it Tuesday.

It makes an exception for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "youth risk behavior survey" which is regularly administered and asks questions about drug use and other risky behaviors.

Supporters of the bill say parents should have a say in what their students are asked about. But opponents say the bill will make it harder to get accurate data. The bill would apply to surveys on topics such as dating violence, mental health or anything non-academic.

Sen. Kevin Avard, the lead sponsor, tells the Concord Monitor the goal is to protect parents' rights.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos