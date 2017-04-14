More Politics News

April 14, 2017 9:53 PM

Fake lawn signs with anti-immigrant message turn up in LA

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Fake lawn signs with the city seal and an anti-immigrant message have cropped up on a weedy street median near Beverly Hills.

The signs at Burton Way and Doheny Drive read: "Landscaping by L.A. City Council, We'd rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals."

City Councilman Paul Koretz condemned the signs on Friday and said they'll be removed.

In a statement, Koretz said such messages have been turning up since, in his words: "Donald Trump empowered racists and bigots across the country."

Koretz adds: "The city of Los Angeles will never give in to these types of people."

Another official-looking fake sign posted last week in Malibu included the city seal and read: "Official Sanctuary City. 'Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!' (Boyle Heights Not So Much)."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos