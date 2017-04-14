More Politics News

April 14, 2017 9:23 PM

Arapio's lawyers files appeal to 9th Circuit for jury trial

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Lawyers for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio have filed an appeal requesting a jury trial in his criminal contempt-of-court case.

Arpaio's attorneys filed a 77-page petition Friday evening to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

They say U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton has twice denied Arapio a jury trial.

On Thursday, she set new dates for his bench trial — June 26-30 and July 5-7.

Arpaio's lawyers say their client is entitled to a jury trial.

The 84-year-old Arpaio faces the misdemeanor contempt charge for letting his immigration patrols continue after a judge in a racial profiling case had ordered them stopped.

Arpaio has acknowledged prolonging the patrols but insists his defiance wasn't intentional.

If convicted, he could face up to six months in jail.

