Gianforte outraises Quist in race for US House seat

Republican Greg Gianforte has raised more than $1.6 million in his bid for Montana's only congressional seat.
That gives the Bozeman entrepreneur a big lead in fundraising over his Democratic opponent, Rob Quist. Quist earlier this week reported raising $900,000.
Gianforte filed his campaign finance statements with the Federal Elections Commission on Friday, a day ahead of Saturday's deadline.
Gianforte and Quist are vying for to fill the congressional seat left vacant by now-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. The special election is set for May 25.
Records show that Gianforte has spent more than $1 million of the money he's raised. That leaves him with about $542,000 in the bank, as of March 31.
Quist reported nearly $700,000 in remaining cash as of the end of the reporting period between Jan. 1 and March 31.
