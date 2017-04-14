Independent treasurer becomes 1st gubernatorial candidate

Independent Maine Treasurer Terry Hayes is the first candidate to file papers to run for governor, saying she's in the race "all the way to the end."
The former Democrat who was nominated to her current post by Republicans tells Maine Public that she wants to bring civility back to politics. She hopes to run as a publicly financed candidate under the Clean Election Act if lawmakers don't change the program.
Other politicians including Sen. Susan Collins are mulling a gubernatorial run but Hayes was first to file paperwork on Friday. Republican Gov. Paul LePage is prevented by term limits from running again.
Hayes said she doesn't have any concerns about running a campaign while serving as treasurer, saying it won't be the first time she's held two full-time jobs.
