April 14, 2017 5:33 PM

Federal judge signs order halting 2 Tennessee abortion laws

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A federal judge has signed an order halting the enforcement of two abortion restrictions in Tennessee that are similar to Texas laws struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The order approved Friday reflects an agreement in a lawsuit filed against the state by abortion clinics in Memphis, Nashville and Bristol.

One of the laws said abortion providers must have hospital admitting privileges. The other required abortion clinics to meet hospital-level surgical standards.

Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said the judgment puts an end what she called "two baseless restrictions on safe and legal abortion."

The state attorney general's office has said it will continue defending another restriction that requires counseling and a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.

