April 14, 2017 5:27 PM

Nevada Democrats get behind time limits to test rape kits

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada Democrats are moving forward with a plan to impose time limits on police departments as well as crime laboratories to test rape kits.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Friday agreed on amended legislation requiring lab specialists to test forensic samples from sexual assault cases within 120 days of receiving them.

The change also seeks a yet-unspecified amount of state funding to address a backlog of rape kits that last month totaled roughly 6,400 solved and unsolved cases.

The amendment reverses Democratic Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson's effort earlier this week to forego time limits on laboratories.

Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt has been pushing to speed up rape-kit testing and applauded Democrats' amendment Friday.

Benitez-Thompson declined to comment during a break in committee meetings.

Assembly Bill 97 will survive a hectic Friday deadline. Scores of other proposals will die at midnight.

