April 14, 2017 3:55 PM

Walker to sign bill on local governments' labor agreements

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker will sign a bill Monday that blocks local governments from requiring collective bargaining agreements on public projects.

The governor will sign the bill at AmeriLux International, a De Pere (duh PAIR) manufacturer of building materials.

The Republican-controlled Legislature easily passed the legislation this session despite opposition from Democrats, who called it another attack on unions.

Supporters of the bill say it gives non-union firms a better chance to bid on public projects, and gives local governments more options.

Comments

