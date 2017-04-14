More Politics News

April 14, 2017 3:53 PM

Warren marking Tax Day by urging release of Trump taxes

The Associated Press
BOSTON

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is marking Tax Day by calling on Congress to force President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

In a four-minute video released Friday, the Massachusetts Democrat said the public has a right to know about Trump's business ties, debts, and how Trump's organization may be benefiting from his presidency.

Warren posted the video a day before protesters plan to rally across the country to demand Trump release his taxes.

One of the protests is scheduled to take place on Cambridge Common, less than a mile from Warren's home.

Warren said she's been talking about how the system is rigged in Washington longer than Trump.

She said people will be marching to tell Donald Trump they want to know for whom he's really working.

