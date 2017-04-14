Wealthy candidate for NJ gov lists income from 100s of firms

The wealthy Democratic front-runner in the race for New Jersey governor is reporting on mandatory disclosure forms that he has income from investments in hundreds of companies and owns residences in Germany and Italy.
Former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy tells The Associated Press he will put his investments in a blind trust if he is elected to succeed two-term Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
Murphy made his forms available Friday. The state will publish the disclosure forms of all six Democratic candidates and five Republican candidates on Monday. The primary is June 6.
Murphy reports dividend income from nearly 300 companies and earnings from more than 200 other firms.
Candidates must report sources of income but not the amount of their assets.
Murphy previously disclosed he earned just over $7 million in 2015. He is loaning his campaign $10 million.
