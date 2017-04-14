More Politics News

April 14, 2017 3:42 PM

Auburn cancels speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala.

Auburn University has canceled a speech by a white nationalist because of safety concerns.

The university announced Friday that it was canceling the appearance by Richard Spencer. The university, in a brief statement, said the decision was made with law enforcement.

The Auburn Police Department said the appearance would pose a threat to public safety because of the "possible civil unrest and criminal activity."

Spencer operates the National Policy Institute and made waves last year by giving a Hitler salute and praising President Donald Trump during a speech. He supports the creation of an ethno-state that would be run for the benefit of white people.

Spencer had paid $700 to rent a room at the campus student center for the speech.

