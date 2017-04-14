AP PHOTOS: Haitians make pilgrimage, pray for better future

A woman stretches out her arms in prayer as balances a stone on her head as a form of penance during a Good Friday ritual, in Ganthier, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017. Thousands of Haitians flock to mount Calvaire Miracle with rocks balanced on their heads, to pray and seek renewal in one of the spiritually-steeped country’s biggest annual pilgrimages.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Thousands of Haitians flock to mount Calvaire Miracle, some with rocks balanced on their heads as form of penance during a Good Friday ritual that is among the country’s largest annual pilgrimages, in Ganthier, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017. People appeal for blessings and pray for a peaceful country. Some raise their passports to heaven pleading for visas. Others pray for a loving relationship or cures for ailments.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Parishioners reenact Jesus Christ's final hours during the a Good Friday event in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017. Millions worldwide attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Artists works on a sand sculpture depicting Jesus Christ, during Holy Week celebrations in Arenal de Cochiraya, on the outskirts of Oruro, Bolivia, Friday, April 14, 2017. Two hundred artists gathered for the annual Good Friday event in the highland region, building sand sculptures based on the parables of Jesus.
Juan Karita
AP Photo
A parishioner reenacting Jesus' final hours stands on a cross during the annual Good Friday event in the historical city of Pirenopolis, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus Christ was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Portraying Jesus Christ, a parishioner reenacts Jesus Christ's final hours, in the traditional Good Friday procession, or Stations of the Cross in Pirenopolis, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend ceremonies that mark the day Jesus Christ was crucified, known as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Portraying Jesus Christ, a parishioner reenacts Jesus Christ's final hours, in the traditional Good Friday procession, or Stations of the Cross in Pirenopolis, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend ceremonies that mark the day Jesus Christ was crucified, known as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Parishioners take part in the Good Friday reenactment of Jesus' final hours in the historical city of Pirenopolis, state of Goias, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend ceremonies that mark the day Jesus Christ was crucified, known as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Youngsters dressed as a Roman soldiers take part in the Good Friday procession of La Merced church in Antigua, Guatemala, early Friday, April 14, 2017. Around the world, Christians are coming together in observance of Good Friday, which they believe was the day Jesus was crucified.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
La Merced Catholic church penitents wait to participate in the Good Friday procession along the streets of Antigua, Guatemala, Friday, April 14, 2017. Around the world, Christians are coming together in observance of Good Friday, which they believe was the day Jesus was crucified.
Luis Soto
AP Photo
