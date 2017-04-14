Mitchell shelter expands to Rapid City, eyes other cities

A Mitchell facility that helps girls who have been victims of abuse and neglect has expanded to Rapid City in recent months and is looking at other South Dakota cities.
Abbott House was established in 1939 to offer therapy, education and living options for abused and neglected girls between the ages of 7 and 17.
"When you watch how these girls come in so broken and nobody to trust, it breaks your heart," said Tona Rozum, a state lawmaker and a member of the Abbott House Foundation Board. "It's a good thing to know that on this end we really can help them become themselves again and recognize their own abilities."
The organization expanded to Rapid City last November, opening an all-boys foster home. In February, it added an all-girls foster home in that city, The Daily Republic reported (http://bit.ly/2ov9THX ).
Abbot House had been looking to expand to Sioux Falls but then learned of a greater need in Rapid City, Executive Director Eric Klooz said. The organization also is talking with officials in Huron.
"I'm excited to see what happens next year," Klooz said.
