April 14, 2017 2:04 PM

Senator leaving Beacon Hill for county post

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Massachusetts state Sen. James Timilty is leaving the Legislature to take the post of Norfolk County treasurer.

The Walpole Democrat made the announcement Friday on Twitter. He was first elected to the Senate in 2004 and serves as co-chairman of the Legislature's Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security.

Timilty will succeed Joseph Connolly, who is stepping down as Norfolk treasurer after about 15 years.

Timilty's Senate district includes the Norfolk County towns of Foxborough, Medfield, Sharon and Walpole, along with Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk in Bristol County.

A special election will be held to fill the seat.

