April 14, 2017 2:04 PM

Businesses plan appeal of California carbon fee ruling

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A conservative legal foundation says it will ask the California Supreme Court to strike down a key component of California's effort to combat climate change.

The Pacific Legal Foundation said Friday that it will appeal a state appellate court ruling issued last week. The appeals court sided with Gov. Jerry Brown's administration in a 2-1 ruling that says state regulators can auction permits allowing companies to release greenhouse gases.

The foundation represents Morning Star Packing Company, a tomato processing firm, and other businesses that say the auctions are an illegal tax.

A majority of the high court's seven justices must accept the case for the appeal to move forward.

