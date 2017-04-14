More Politics News

April 14, 2017 2:05 PM

Amid policy shifts, Trump voters are forgiving _ to a point

By NANCY BENAC Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's voters are showing they can be a forgiving lot — up to a point.

The president's recent shifts in position on big foreign policy issues have got his supporters pondering: Are the policy reversals worth a mere shrug of the shoulders, or are they a cause for greater concern.

Where critics see a flip-flopper, many Trump voters see the kind of adjustments that are to be expected from any new president.

As he shifts positions, Trump says he's just being flexible. For plenty of Trump voters, that's fine.

Nearly three months into his presidency, many supporters say they never really expected him to stick to all his campaign positions anyway.

