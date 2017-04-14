Man whose case was dismissed freed after 2 decades

A man whose conviction in a double murder case was based on suspect evidence has been released from custody after more than 20 years.
Attorney Jennifer Bonjean says Roberto Almodovar walked out of Cook County Jail in Chicago shortly before 2 p.m. Friday. She says he's now with his family at the Chicago residence where he grew up and where he was arrested in 1994.
Almodovar was released hours after a Cook County judge dismissed the charges against Almodovar and his co-defendant William Negron. Earlier this week, State's Attorney Kim Foxx agreed to drop the case. Negron remains imprisoned on another murder conviction.
The two were convicted with evidence gathered by now-retired Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara. He's since been accused of coercing witnesses. In 2015, a state appellate court ruled the case against Almodovar deserved closer scrutiny.
