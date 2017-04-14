More Politics News

April 14, 2017 12:58 PM

Concealed-carry policy approved at university in Topeka

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Washburn University's board of regents has approved a campus concealed-carry policy.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2pAL0dl ) reports the board unanimously approved the gun policy without discussion Thursday.

The policy requires campus housing residents to safely secure and conceal handguns from sight on themselves, in their dorm or in the trunk of their car. A student will be subject to criminal charges if the weapon is used improperly.

A Kansas law passed in 2013 allows for keeping concealed guns out of public college and university buildings as long as security is installed at entrances. Washburn officials say making those security enhancements is too costly.

A 2015 Docking Institute of Public Affairs survey shows that 53 percent of Washburn students don't want concealed weapons on campus.

The policy is set to take effect July 1.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says WikiLeaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting 1:00

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos