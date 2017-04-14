More Politics News

April 14, 2017 12:58 PM

Montana Legislature approves raising craft beer cap

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

A bill that would allow larger Montana craft breweries to sell beer in tasting rooms has passed the state Legislature.

The bill now heads to Gov. Steve Bullock for his consideration.

The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2p3y4QG ) that under the proposal craft brewers that produce up to 60,000 barrels a year to sell beer in a tasting room. They would be allowed to sell up to 2,000 barrels on the premise.

The current law limits the tasting rooms to craft brewers that produce no more than 10,000 barrels a year.

Matt Leow, of the Montana Brewers Association, says the bill is the most important legislation in 18 years for Montana's craft brewing industry.

He says the proposal will give craft brewers incentive to invest and grow.

